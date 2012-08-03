Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON He might have been the heaviest man at the Olympic Games, but the imposing figure of Ricardo Blas failed to make a big impression in the men's heavyweight judo competition.
Blas, 25, from Guam, weighing in at 218 kg or almost 35 stone, raised cheers at London's ExCel Centre when he knocked out Facinet Keita from Guinea in the first round.
However, despite the challenge for his opponents of getting to grips with his huge frame, he did not last long in his next fight against Cuba's Oscar Brayson on Friday.
"I have heard about that," he said on being asked about being the heaviest athlete in London. "I have never had a problem with my body weight. My stamina is good."
Known as "The Little Mountain" on Guam, a small Pacific island in Micronesia, Blas also competed in Beijing in 2008 and said he hoped to be back again in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
"I have not yet made my final decision to continue or not," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Mark Trevelyan)
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.