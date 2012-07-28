Cahill warns against complacency for title-chasing Chelsea
Gary Cahill believes the Premier League title is now within Chelsea's reach but warned his team mates against complacency after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley at the weekend.
LONDON Uzbekistan's Rishod Sobirov beat Venezuela's Javier Guedes in the Olympic men's Judo 60kg last 16 at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
Sobirov won 0100-0000 at ExCeL in London to reach the next round.
Results Table
Rishod Sobirov (Uzbekistan) beat Javier Guedes (Venezuela) 0100-0000
Gary Cahill believes the Premier League title is now within Chelsea's reach but warned his team mates against complacency after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley at the weekend.
MONACO Doping concerns have "challenged", if not "tarnished", cycling, British great Chris Hoy said on Tuesday, but he is confident a new generation, possibly including his own son, will not be discouraged from taking to the saddle.
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.