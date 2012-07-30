France's Automne Pavia gestures as her coach (C) is embraced by French President Francois Hollande (L) after she defeated Hungary's Hedvig Karakas in their women's -57kg bronze medal B judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON French President Francois Hollande watched in delight as France enjoyed an afternoon of success on the judo mat on Monday, winning two hard-fought bronze medals.

"Today is a good day - two medals, bronze medals, but medals. I was very happy to be there," he told Reuters after Ugo Legrand and Automne Pavia had triumphed in their respective fights.

"It's a good day for France and I hope tonight will be better - gold!." The president is due to attend the swimming later on Monday.

Hollande joined a standing ovation for Legrand after he defeated South Korea's Wang Ki-Chun, the world number one, and personally congratulated both athletes after their victory.

He then shook hands and spoke to some of the large number of overjoyed French supporters in the crowd at the London ExCel centre, who had been noisily cheering and waving flags throughout the day's competition.

France's judo team are enjoying a successful games with Priscilla Gneto also winning bronze on Sunday.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)