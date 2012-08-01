Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON South Korea's Song Dae-nam won the men's -90kg category on Wednesday, the second gold medal for the Koreans at the London Games.
Song Dae-nam, 33, ranked 17th in the world and not expected to challenge for gold, beat Cuban Asley Gonzalez in the final with the winning waza-ari score coming with a throw in the golden score extra time period.
Japan's Masashi Nishiyama took bronze, defeating Russia's Kirill Denisov who put out the favourite Greece's Ilias Iliadis.
Iliadis, a gold medal winner in Athens in 2004, bounced back to beat Brazil's experienced Tiago Camilo, who himself has Olympic silver and bronze medals to his name, to claim the other bronze.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League campaign got off to a frustrating start as they were beaten 1-0 by mid-table Belgian outfit Gent in their last 32, first leg tie on Thursday despite fielding a strong side.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.