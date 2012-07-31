Ibrahimovic coy on Man United contract extension
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club despite the Swede saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.
LONDON Slovenia's Urska Zolnir won her country's first Olympic judo gold on Tuesday, triumphing in the women's -63kg category.
The 30-year-old world number three, who won bronze in Athens in 2004, defeated China's Xu Lili in the final, getting the all important winning score when she threw Xu over her shoulder for a waza-ari.
Slovenia had only ever won bronze in judo before and Zolnir's gold was their fourth in any sport.
It was also China's first judo medal in London after picking up three gold and a bronze in Beijing.
The quarter-finals had earlier produced major shocks with both of the category's standout judokas, Japan's Yoshie Ueno and France's Gevrise Emane, surprisingly defeated.
World number one Ueno, who trudged off dejected after her loss, bounced back to win bronze, adding to her family's medal collection as her sister Masae was an Olympic judo champion in Athens and Beijing.
Emane, 30, the world champion, also recovered to take the other bronze, defeating Ueno's conqueror Joung Da-woon of South Korea, to win France's fourth bronze medal in judo in three days.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club despite the Swede saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Switzerland's Luca Aerni dethroned Austrian Marcel Hirscher by the slimmest of margins to win men's combined gold on softening home snow at the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says Saturday's improved performance in the 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur was a team effort and not solely down to the return to form of Senegalese striker Sadio Mane.