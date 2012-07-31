No ordinary Joe as England take Root
LONDON Joe Root was earmarked as a future England captain from the day he made his test debut in 2012 and after scoring a bucket-load of runs he duly landed the job just over four years later.
LONDON Palau's Jennifer Anson's London adventure might have lasted just 46 seconds, but she hopes that will still inspire others from her tiny homeland to make their Olympic dreams come true.
Competing in the women's -63kg judo competition, Anson was on her back and out almost as soon as her first fight had started, overwhelmed by a far superior Mongolian opponent.
"When I was out there, everything blacked out in my head," Anson, whose judo club in Palau has just 10 members, told reporters.
She was one of five athletes sent to compete in London from the group of islands in the Pacific Ocean, home to about 20,000 people and hundreds of miles from any major city.
Despite her brief Olympic sojourn, she hopes others from Palau, which first entered Olympic athletes in Sydney in 2000, will follow in her footsteps.
"We may be very small and not a lot of people have heard of Palau, but we can be represented in the Olympic area," said Anson who moved to the islands from the United States when she was two years old. "One day they can also become Olympians."
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club despite the Swede saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Switzerland's Luca Aerni dethroned Austrian Marcel Hirscher by the slimmest of margins to win men's combined gold on softening home snow at the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday.