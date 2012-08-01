Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON France's Lucie Decosse won gold in the women's -70kg category on Wednesday, the country's first Olympic judo title for 12 years.
Decosse, 30, convincingly beat German police officer Kerstin Thiele, scoring regularly throughout their final clash.
The three-times world champion and silver medallist in Beijing fell to the mat in tears as victory was confirmed.
The gold adds to the four bronzes France had already won in judo in London.
A tearful Yuri Alvear won Colombia's first Olympic judo medal, taking the bronze with victory over China's Chen Fei.
Edith Bosch of Netherlands, 32, won the other bronze, adding to her silver in Athens and bronze in Beijing.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League campaign got off to a frustrating start as they were beaten 1-0 by mid-table Belgian outfit Gent in their last 32, first leg tie on Thursday despite fielding a strong side.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.