Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Cuba's Idalys Ortiz, bronze medallist four years ago, won the women's Olympic +78kg category judo title on Friday.
Ortiz, 22 and world number six, beat Japan's Mika Sugimoto in the final after she was awarded the win by the referee and two judges as the fight finished scoreless after extra time.
There was also a second medal in two days for the host nation when British outsider Karina Bryant, competing in her fourth Olympics, won bronze.
Veteran Bryant, 33, put in a convincing display to beat Iryna Kindzerska of Ukraine to the delight of the crowd at London's ExCel Centre.
China's Tong Wen beat Brazil's Maria Suelen Altheman for the other bronze.
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.