Brazil's Felipe Kitadai celebrates with his bronze B medal after the awards ceremony for the men's -60kg final judo match, at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON A Brazilian judoka broke his bronze medal after taking it into the shower and dropping it hours after his victory in a third-place match, a team spokeswoman said on Monday.

Felipe Kitadai, who beat Italy's Elio Verde to win bronze in the -60kg category on Saturday, was so excited about the result that he did not want to be parted from his prize.

"He was taking a shower with the medal when he dropped it," the spokeswoman said. "He then slept with the medal and realised later that it was broken. It wasn't a very smart thing to do."

The medal was damaged at the top where the ribbon loops through a hoop.

After a few hasty phone calls and apologies, Olympic officials agreed to supply a replacement for the 23-year-old.

