London mayor Boris Johnson poses with Olympic Torch bearers Carol Margetts (R) and Samuel Bernahu after a news conference to unveil details of the Olympic Torch Relay through London, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON A snip of the scissors has lengthened the betting odds on shaggy haired Mayor Boris Johnson setting his platinum locks alight with the Olympic torch.

Johnson has pulled out all the stops to ensure the British capital looks its best for the Olympic Games and had his familiar mop chopped this week in favour of a sleek, more photogenic hairdo in time for the opening ceremony on Friday.

Bookmaker William Hill said it changed its odds to 100-1 from 66-1 on bets that Johnson - who is famous for his shambolic style and bumbling manner - would accidentally set his wild hair on fire with the Olympic torch.

"I didn't know he had gone and got a sneaky hair cut..It's not so wavy now so it's less likely to catch fire," William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said.

Neither Johnson's office nor the Olympic organising committee would be drawn on whether the mayor is actually scheduled to carry the torch during the London 2012 opening ceremony despite media speculation.

The betting firm is also offering odds at 20-1 that the flame will go out as the last person runs with it.

(Reporting By Alessandra Prentice and Alice Baghdjian, editing by Paul Casciato)