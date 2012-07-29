Italy's gold medallist Elisa Di Francisca poses on podium during the award ceremony for the women's Individual Foil fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

China's Ye Shiwen (R), with her gold medal, smiles with silver medal winner Elizabeth Beisel of the U.S. during the women's 400m individual medley victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

(L-R) Australia's Cate Campbell, Alicia Coutts, Brittany Elmslie and Melanie Schlanger pose with their gold medals after winning the women's 4x100m freestyle relay at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

China led the Olympic medal standings after winning two gold and four silver on day two of the London Games on Sunday. That gave China six golds total and 12 medals overall.

The United States are second with three gold medals and 11 overall. Italy are third with two gold and seven total medals. South Korea are fourth with two gold and five overall medals while France are fifth with two gold and four total.

Rank Country G S B Total

1. China 6 4 2 12

2. U.S. 3 5 3 11

3. Italy 2 3 2 7

4. South Korea 2 1 2 5

5. France 2 1 1 4

6. North Korea 2 0 1 3

7. Kazakhstan 2 0 0 2

8. Brazil 1 1 1 3

8=. Hungary 1 1 1 3

8=. Australia 1 1 1 3

11. Netherlands 1 1 0 2

12. Russia 1 0 3 4

13. Georgia 1 0 0 1

13=. South Africa 1 0 0 1

15. Japan 0 2 3 5

16. Britain 0 1 1 2

17. Cuba 0 1 0 1

17=. Taiwan 0 1 0 1

17=. Romania 0 1 0 1

17=. Poland 0 1 0 1

17=. Colombia 0 1 0 1

22. Norway 0 0 1 1

22=. Belgium 0 0 1 1

22=. Serbia 0 0 1 1

22=. Uzbekistan 0 0 1 1

22=. Azerbaijan 0 0 1 1

22=. Canada 0 0 1 1

22=. Moldova 0 0 1 1

22=. Ukraine 0 0 1 1

22=. Slovakia 0 0 1 1

Total 26 26 30 82

G = Gold

S = Silver

B = Bronze