Midfielder Lallana signs new long-term deal with Liverpool
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
China led the Olympic medal standings after winning two gold and four silver on day two of the London Games on Sunday. That gave China six golds total and 12 medals overall.
The United States are second with three gold medals and 11 overall. Italy are third with two gold and seven total medals. South Korea are fourth with two gold and five overall medals while France are fifth with two gold and four total.
Rank Country G S B Total
1. China 6 4 2 12
2. U.S. 3 5 3 11
3. Italy 2 3 2 7
4. South Korea 2 1 2 5
5. France 2 1 1 4
6. North Korea 2 0 1 3
7. Kazakhstan 2 0 0 2
8. Brazil 1 1 1 3
8=. Hungary 1 1 1 3
8=. Australia 1 1 1 3
11. Netherlands 1 1 0 2
12. Russia 1 0 3 4
13. Georgia 1 0 0 1
13=. South Africa 1 0 0 1
15. Japan 0 2 3 5
16. Britain 0 1 1 2
17. Cuba 0 1 0 1
17=. Taiwan 0 1 0 1
17=. Romania 0 1 0 1
17=. Poland 0 1 0 1
17=. Colombia 0 1 0 1
22. Norway 0 0 1 1
22=. Belgium 0 0 1 1
22=. Serbia 0 0 1 1
22=. Uzbekistan 0 0 1 1
22=. Azerbaijan 0 0 1 1
22=. Canada 0 0 1 1
22=. Moldova 0 0 1 1
22=. Ukraine 0 0 1 1
22=. Slovakia 0 0 1 1
Total 26 26 30 82
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON For all their youthful exuberance and attacking ambition, Scotland's inexperience at the scrum - a rich seam of points in northern hemisphere international rugby - is holding them back from being Six Nations title contenders.
LONDON Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.