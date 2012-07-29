Midfielder Lallana signs new long-term deal with Liverpool
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
The Olympics went to Lewis Hamilton's head on Sunday as the McLaren driver gave Britain a winner to celebrate, something that has yet to happen at the London Games, with victory in the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix.
Hamilton, the 2008 world champion who won from pole position to chequered flag at the Hungaroring, wore a helmet with the words 'Go Team GB' and 'Go Team Grenada' on top with the two countries' flags on a yellow background.
Team mate Jenson Button, who finished in sixth place on Sunday, had the Union Jack painted on top of his helmet and 'Go Team GB' written on either side.
Button has more of an Olympic connection than Hamilton, with his performance engineer Tom Stallard winning a silver medal as part of Britain's rowing eight at the 2008 Beijing Games.
Britain 541-strong team is the biggest at the Games. Hamilton's paternal grandfather emigrated to Britain from the Caribbean island of Grenada, whose small team has never won an Olympic medal.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)
LONDON For all their youthful exuberance and attacking ambition, Scotland's inexperience at the scrum - a rich seam of points in northern hemisphere international rugby - is holding them back from being Six Nations title contenders.
LONDON Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.