LONDON A British man is making sweet music out of conversations he overhears on London transport at the Olympics and posting a song on the Internet every day of the Games for the world to hear.

Charity director Nigel Parkes said his bizarre musical project came out of a conversation with some young people he met on the train, who did not know who his hero Bob Dylan was.

The following morning he wrote some lyrics about the conversation and ran into one of the young people again who liked the lyrics so much she had a friend turn them into music, record it and then handed it to the 56-year-old Parkes with an invitation to meet creative ad agency Mother.

Mother asked Parkes, from Kettering, middle England to travel the tube, bus, underground and overground railways of London during the Olympics, write a set of song lyrics and deliver them to a recording studio by midday every day to be made into rap, reggae, dub-step and other types of music to be posted daily on www.listenwithnigel.com.

"At one point I said to them: 'where are the cameras? Are you having a laugh? Is this a joke," Parkes told Reuters by telephone from Goldhawk Road Underground station on London's Hammersmith & City line.

He said the music is being produced by London-based Racket Music and Sound Design and every day there are different musicians to work with when he turns in his submission from the previous day's journey.

"My mission between now and tomorrow is to have a Cockney knees up song," he said and to demonstrate began belting out a tune that sounded a lot like the chimney sweeps singing "Step in Time" in the children's film "Mary Poppins". (Reporting by Paul Casciato, editing by Justin Palmer)