Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C), her husband Prince Philip (R) and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques Rogge applaud during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) and Prince Philip (centre R) attends the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (front 2nd L) and Prince Philip (C) arrive as Prince Charles (centre row, 3rd R), Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (centre row, 2nd R), British Prime Minister David Cameron (centre row from top, 2nd L), Cameron's wife Samantha (centre row from top, L), Prince William (2nd row from top, L), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2nd row from top, 2nd L), Prince Harry (2nd row from top, 3rd L), British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (2nd row from top C), Chairman of the London Organising Committee Sebastian Coe (centre row, 4th R), London Mayor Boris Johnson (centre row, R) and other members of the audience look on at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C), her husband Prince Philip (R) and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques Rogge (L) attend the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Performers playing the roles of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and James Bond 007 parachute from a helicopter during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) and Prince Philip (centre R) arrive at the opening ceremony as United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (centre L), International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge (centre 3rd L), Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams (top 2nd L), British Prime Minister David Cameron (front R), his wife Samantha Cameron (front 2nd R) and other members of the audience applaud at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games with International Olympics Committee President Jacques Rogge (L), German Olympic Sports Confederation (Deutscher Olympischer Sportbund, DOSB) President Thomas Bach (2nd L) and Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams (back R) at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON The Queen arrived at the opening ceremony of the Olympics in spectacular style on Friday, greeted by a huge roar from the crowd as she appeared in the stadium to help officially open the London Games.

Minutes earlier the 86-year-old monarch appeared in her first film role on big screens with the James Bond actor Daniel Craig at Buckingham Palace, her London residence.

In the film, the two were seen entering a helicopter which swept off over the capital. Minutes later a helicopter appeared above the stadium and released two people who parachuted just past the stadium.

The Queen then walked into the opening ceremony in east London, before the 60,000 strong audience, and before a choir sang the national anthem.

Britain's Queen is enjoying her highest level of public popularity in 20 years following the celebration of her Diamond Jubilee this year and the royal family is expected to take a high-profile role during the Games.

The Queen's equestrian granddaughter Zara Phillips is also competing.

Some 1 billion people were expected to watch the opening ceremony around the world which will launch the 17 days of sport.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alison Williams)