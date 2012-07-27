India need seven wickets for victory on final day
India's spinners sent back the top three Bangladesh batsmen in the second innings of the one-off test at Hyderabad on Sunday to keep the hosts on course for victory.
LONDON Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athletes made their appearance at the opening ceremony to the London Games on Friday, dressed in traditional hijabs, or Islamic headscarfs.
Saudi Arabia was one of three countries, alongside Brunei and Qatar, never to have sent female athletes to the Olympics but the latter two confirmed earlier this year that their delegations would include women.
Wojdan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani and Sarah Attar are due to compete in the +78kg category in judo and 800 metres respectively after Saudi Arabia broke with its practice of sending male-only teams to the world's biggest multi-sports event.
On Thursday, International Judo Federation president Marius Vizer said Shaherkani would have to fight without a hijab - a decision that is likely to cause controversy in Saudi Arabia, where female participation in sports has long been a controversial issue.
Powerful clerics denounce women for exercising, saying it goes against their natural role.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Switzerland's Beat Feuz sent the home fans wild as he won downhill gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Sunday.
STOCKHOLM Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala swept to a stunning victory in Rally Sweden, winning the final three stages on Sunday in his Toyota Yaris to claim his fourth victory in the race and climb to the top of the World Championship rankings after two events.