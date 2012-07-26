President of the International Olympic Commission, Jacques Rogge, tours the Olympic Village at the Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON A diplomatic incident when the North Korea Olympic women's football team walked off the field after the South Korea flag had been displayed was a "simple human mistake", International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques Rogge said on Thursday.

The match between North Korea and Colombia at Glasgow's Hampden Park on Wednesday was delayed by a hour.

"There was no political connotation," Rogge told the IOC's final session before Friday's London Olympics opening ceremony,

"The organising committee has taken corrective action and there will be no repeat. It was a simple human mistake."

