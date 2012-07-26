Newcastle stay top after late equaliser at Norwich
LONDON Newcastle United stayed top of the English Championship (second tier) as Jamaal Lascelles grabbed an 81st-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Tuesday.
LONDON A diplomatic incident when the North Korea Olympic women's football team walked off the field after the South Korea flag had been displayed was a "simple human mistake", International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques Rogge said on Thursday.
The match between North Korea and Colombia at Glasgow's Hampden Park on Wednesday was delayed by a hour.
"There was no political connotation," Rogge told the IOC's final session before Friday's London Olympics opening ceremony,
"The organising committee has taken corrective action and there will be no repeat. It was a simple human mistake."
(Reporting by John Mehaffey, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus broke a bone in his foot during Monday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
MONACO Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri said on Tuesday he was not unsettled by speculation about his future as the Premier League champions slip towards the relegation zone.