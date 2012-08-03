Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON The Joao Havelange stadium will not be renamed for the Rio 2016 Olympics despite protests by campaigners who want all traces of the disgraced Brazilian sports official erased, the head of the organising committee said on Friday.
"Havelange is a historical icon in Brazilian sport," Rio 2016 Olympic Games chief Leonardo Gryner told reporters at the London Olympics, praising his contribution to both Brazilian and international sport.
Havelange, who for decades towered over Brazilian sport with senior roles in football and the Olympics, was forced to pay reparations after prosecutors said he received a kickback from a company that sold World Cup broadcasting rights.
"He already paid, he has been punished," Gryner said. "We in Rio 2016, I, have a lot of pride to be associated with Joao Havelange."
The stadium, named after the seriously-ill 96-year-old, will host the Olympic track and field events in 2016.
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.