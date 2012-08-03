Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Australian rower Josh Booth will pay reparation of about 1,400 pounds ($2,178) for damage he caused to two shop windows after a night out drinking following the final of the men's eight at the London Olympics, the Australian team said on Friday.
The 21-year-old Booth was detained by British police following the incident early on Thursday and was expected to present himself to police again on Friday.
Australian team deputy chef de mission Chris Fydler said Booth, whose crew finished sixth in the final, would also formally apologise to the shop owners.
"This is been an embarrassing situation not just for rowing but for us as well," Fydler told a media conference.
"We expect a much higher standard of behaviour from all of our athletes and we will certainly be reminding section managers, as various sports start to complete, that the level of behaviour is expected of their athletes."
