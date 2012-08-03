Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Australian rower Josh Booth has avoided any further legal action after he apologised and agreed to pay reparation of about 1,400 pounds for damage he caused to two shop windows, British police said on Friday.
Booth was detained by police early on Thursday after being called to an incident in Egham near the Olympic rowing venue west of London.
Australian team officials said Booth had been out drinking following the final of the men's eight at the London Games.
Surrey Police said on Friday that Booth had admitted his role in the incident, apologised for his behaviour and offered to pay for the damage to the windows.
"In cases where offenders admit their criminal behaviour, are prepared to accept responsibility and face the consequences, some offences can be resolved without resorting to criminal charges," police said in a statement.
"Following an offer of reparations to cover the costs of repairs by Mr Booth, the victims are satisfied that the matter can be dealt with without the need for criminal charges."
Australian deputy chef de mission Chris Fydler had told reporters earlier the incident had been an embarrassing one for the team.
"We expect a much higher standard of behaviour from all of our athletes," Fydler told a news conference.
"This is been an embarrassing situation not just for rowing but for us as well ...and we will certainly be reminding section managers, as various sports start to complete, that the level of behaviour is expected of their athletes."
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.