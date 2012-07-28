Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON The United States was the top qualifier in heat 1 of the Olympic men's Rowing eight heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 5:30.72 at Eton Dorney in London.
Results Table
1. U.S.
David Banks/Grant James/Ross James/William Miller/Giuseppe Lanzone/Stephen Kasprzak/Jacob Cornelius/Brett Newlin/Zachary Vlahos 5 minutes 30.72 seconds Q
2. Australia
Sam Loch/Francis Hegerty/Cameron McKenzie-McHarg/Bryn Coudraye/Thomas Swann/Joshua Booth/Matthew Ryan/Nick Purnell/Toby Lister 5:32.43
3. Poland
Marcin Brzezinski/Michal Szpakowski/Mikolaj Burda/Piotr Hojka/Zbigniew Schodowski/Piotr Juszczak/Krystian Aranowski/Rafal Hejmej/Daniel Trojanowski 5:35.64
4. Ukraine
Anton Kholyaznikov/Viktor Grebennykov/Ivan Tymko/Artem Moroz/Andriy Pryveda/Valentyn Kletskoy/Oleg Likov/Sergei Chikanov/Oleksandr Konovaliuk 5:38.02
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.