Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
DORNEY, England Germany powered to gold in the men's quad sculls on Dorney Lake on Friday, finally getting their revenge on the young Croatian crew who had beaten them all season.
The Germans, who had finished second behind Croatia at the three world cup races this season, moved out to a half a length lead by half time and extended that to win in commanding fashion.
Germany, who won silver at the world championships in 2011 and bronze in 2009, finished ahead of Croatia in second and Australia in third.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon)
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.