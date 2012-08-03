Athletes from team Germany celebrate after winning the Men's Quadruple Sculls Final event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Athletes from New Zealand, Russia, Ukraine, France, Italy and Switzerland perform during the Men's Quadruple Sculls Final event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

DORNEY, England Germany powered to gold in the men's quad sculls on Dorney Lake on Friday, finally getting their revenge on the young Croatian crew who had beaten them all season.

The Germans, who had finished second behind Croatia at the three world cup races this season, moved out to a half a length lead by half time and extended that to win in commanding fashion.

Germany, who won silver at the world championships in 2011 and bronze in 2009, finished ahead of Croatia in second and Australia in third.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon)