Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
DORNEY, England Germany powered to victory in the blue-riband Olympic men's eight on Dorney Lake on Wednesday, holding off the field in a thrilling sprint finish in front of 25,000 roaring fans.
Germany started the race as clear favourites after winning the last three world championships and going unbeaten in their world cup races since 2009.
They came under huge pressure in the second half of the race but held on to claim gold ahead of Beijing Olympic champions Canada in silver and Britain who slipped back to third.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Professional golf has long consisted of 72-hole tournaments played over four days - something that will have to change if the game wants to reach a new generation of fans, the head of the European Tour said.