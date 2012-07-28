Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Olympic men's rowing pair heats results for the 2012 London Games on Saturday at Eton Dorney in London.
Results Table
Heat 1
1. New Zealand
Eric Murray/Hamish Bond 6 minutes 8.50 seconds Q
2. France
Germain Chardin/Dorian Mortelette 6:17.22 Q
3. Poland
Wojciech Gutorski/Jaroslaw Godek 6:19.98 Q
4. Serbia
Nenad Bedik/Nikola Stojic 6:23.87
5. Hungary
Domonkos Szell/Bela Simon Jr. 6:46.18
Heat 2
1. Canada
David Calder/Scott Frandsen 6:23.80 Q
2. Australia
James Marburg/Brodie Buckland 6:24.83 Q
3. Netherlands
Nanne Sluis/Meindert Klem 6:25.90 Q
4. U.S.
Thomas Peszek/Silas Stafford 6:26.59
Heat 3
1. Britain
George Nash/William Satch 6:16.58 Q
2. Italy
Niccolo Mornati/Lorenzo Carboncini 6:18.33 Q
3. Greece
Nikolaos Gkountoulas/Apostolos Gkountoulas 6:21.46 Q
4. Germany
Anton Braun/Felix Drahotta 6:30.42
Qualified for Next Round
. New Zealand
Eric Murray/Hamish Bond 6:08.50
. Britain
George Nash/William Satch 6:16.58
. France
Germain Chardin/Dorian Mortelette 6:17.22
. Italy
Niccolo Mornati/Lorenzo Carboncini 6:18.33
. Poland
Wojciech Gutorski/Jaroslaw Godek 6:19.98
. Greece
Nikolaos Gkountoulas/Apostolos Gkountoulas 6:21.46
. Canada
David Calder/Scott Frandsen 6:23.80
. Australia
James Marburg/Brodie Buckland 6:24.83
. Netherlands
Nanne Sluis/Meindert Klem 6:25.90
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.