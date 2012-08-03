Eric Murray (L) and Hamish Bond of New Zealand celebrate after winning the Men's Pair Final event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

DORNEY, England New Zealand's Eric Murray and Hamish Bond cruised to a gold medal in the men's Olympic pair on Friday in the most comprehensive victory of the regatta on Dorney Lake.

The New Zealand duo had entered the final as the stand-out favourites after winning the last three world championships and smashing the world best time in their heat earlier this week.

They moved through a fast-starting French crew after 500 metres and then effortlessly pulled away from the rest of the field with their long relaxed stroke, winning by two lengths of clear water and leaving the rest of the field to fight for the remaining places.

France took silver and Britain the bronze.

The 30-year-old Murray and Bond, 26, have looked untouchable all season, regularly winning races by huge margins to make up for their disappointing performance at the Beijing Games where they missed the final as part of a four crew.

Murray raised his arms and looked to the skies as they crossed the line while Bond repeatedly slapped his hands in the water and gasped for breath.

Britain appeared to veer out of their lane in the sprint for the finish but the result is likely to stand as they crossed into the New Zealand lane and did not impede anyone.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon)