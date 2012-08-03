Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
DORNEY, England New Zealand's Mahe Drysdale held on for victory in the men's Olympic single sculls on Friday to cement his position as one of the sport's most successful scullers and gain redemption for his bitter loss at the Beijing Games.
Drysdale slowly moved through his fierce rival Ondrej Synek from the Czech Republic in a thrilling side-by-side race that was only settled in the final 200 metres of the clash.
Five-times world champion Drysdale had started the race as the favourite with the fans after his torrid time in Beijing, where he was hit by a virus and dehydration.
Despite being ill he jumped out to a lead in that race and held on until the final 100 metres of the 2,000 metre course before being overhauled by 2004 champion Olaf Tufte of Norway and Synek. A vomiting Drysdale then had to be taken away for treatment and later helped on to the podium to receive his bronze medal.
Synek again took the silver in London and Britain's Alan Campbell the bronze.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon)
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.