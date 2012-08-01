Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
DORNEY, England Ukraine cruised to victory in the women's Olympic quad scull on Wednesday to claim their first Olympic rowing gold medal in an event they have dominated all season.
Ukraine stormed ahead from the start to lead by almost a length at the 500 metre mark of the 2,000 metre course before extending that to win by clear water over the Germans in silver, who had won every Olympic quad final between 1988 and 2004.
The United States finished in third.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Professional golf has long consisted of 72-hole tournaments played over four days - something that will have to change if the game wants to reach a new generation of fans, the head of the European Tour said.