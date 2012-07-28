Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Ukraine was the top qualifier in heat 2 of the Olympic women's Rowing quadruple sculls heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 6:14.82 at Eton Dorney in London.
Results Table
Heat 2
1. Ukraine
Katerina Tarasenko/Nataliya Dovgodko/Anastasiya Kozhenkova/Yana Dementyeva 6 minutes 14.82 seconds Q
2. Australia
Dana Faletic/Kerry Hore/Pauline Frasca/Amy Ives 6:17.52
3. New Zealand
Sarah Gray/Louise Trappitt/Fiona Bourke/Eve MacFarlane 6:20.22
4. Britain
Melanie Wilson/Debbie Flood/Frances Houghton/Beth Rodford 6:20.71
Heat 1
1. Germany
Ann-Katrin Thiele/Carina Baer/Julia Richter/Britta Oppelt 6:13.62 Q
2. U.S.
Natalie Dell/Kara Kohler/Megan Kalmoe/Adrianne Martelli 6:15.76
3. Poland
Kamila Socko/Joanna Leszczynska/Sylwia Lewandowska/Natalia Madaj 6:21.44
4. China
Tang Bin/Tian Liang/Jin Ziwei/Zhang Yangyang 6:24.32
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.