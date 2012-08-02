Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
DORNEY The United States powered to gold in the women's eight rowing final on Thursday, holding off fierce rivals Canada to win the flagship event and maintain their stunning six-year winning streak.
The American boat took a lead of a third of a length by 500 metres over the Canadians and the Netherlands before extending that as they powered down Dorney Lake, holding on to win by about two thirds of a length.
Canada finished in second with the Netherlands in third.
The American women's cox punched the air with delight as her crew fell back into their boat with exhaustion.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
LONDON Ben Te'o will make his first international start after being named at outside centre for England in Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy at Twickenham, one of four changes to the team who beat Wales two weeks ago.
SAO PAULO The son of soccer great Pele has pledged to turn himself over to police after a court ruled he must serve almost 13 years of a 33-year drug-trafficking sentence, his lawyer told Reuters on Friday.