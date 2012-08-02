DORNEY The United States powered to gold in the women's eight rowing final on Thursday, holding off fierce rivals Canada to win the flagship event and maintain their stunning six-year winning streak.

The American boat took a lead of a third of a length by 500 metres over the Canadians and the Netherlands before extending that as they powered down Dorney Lake, holding on to win by about two thirds of a length.

Canada finished in second with the Netherlands in third.

The American women's cox punched the air with delight as her crew fell back into their boat with exhaustion.

