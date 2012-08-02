DORNEY, England When Taylor Ritzel's mother was dying of cancer, the American rower solemnly promised on her deathbed, "I will get to the Olympics."

On Thursday, she magnificently fulfilled that pledge when the U.S. women's eight powered to victory at the London 2012 Games to maintain their six-year unbeaten record.

For Ritzel, it was a precious moment to savour almost two years after her mother's death.

Amid the scrum of reporters clamouring for reaction after the Americans' authoritative win, she spoke with heart-breaking simplicity about her path to these Games.

Ever the professional and dedicated rower, she said: "We have had racing to focus on."

Now she had time to reflect on that promise she made.

"I am now so excited that I could give this to her. When we race, there is a move that I do in my head for her," she told reporters.

"When I was walking through to the course today I saw the sun peak through the clouds. I know she is here and I dedicate to her what I have done."

Her tale of heartache echoed the story of American swimmer Kathleen Hersey, who the night before, came within 0.3 seconds of a bronze in the 200 metres butterfly.

She had been hoping for a medal to dedicate to her adopted mother Regina who died in January after a long battle with colon cancer.

The rowers are one of the great success stories of the U.S. team at the Olympics. They have now won two Olympic gold medals and five world championships.

"We are an American dynasty," one of Ritzels' teammates roared with delight after their powerful victory over Canada and the Netherlands.

It was a far cry from their last clash in Lucerne when the Canadians came within a hair's breadth of beating the all-conquering Americans.

The Americans now dominate the women's eight just like the Romanians used to when winning the gold at the Atlanta, Sydney and Athens Olympics.

"This has been a huge way to help me through the grieving process," Ritzel said.

