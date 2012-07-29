Midfielder Lallana signs new long-term deal with Liverpool
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) Women's rowing lightweight double sculls heats results.
Heat 3 1. China Xu Dongxiang/Huang Wenyi 7 minutes 15.57 seconds Q 2. Germany Lena Mueller/Anja Noske 7:19.24 Q 3. Japan Atsumi Fukumoto/Akiko Iwamoto 7:30.29 4. Korea Kim Myung-Shin/Kim Sol-Ji 7:31.98 5. Vietnam Thi Hai Pham/Thi Thao Pham 7:50.06
Heat 2 1. Greece Christina Giazitzidou/Alexandra Tsiavou 7:03.66 Q 2. Australia Bronwen Watson/Hannah Every-Hall 7:05.30 Q 3. U.S. Kristin Hedstrom/Julie Nichols 7:08.46 4. Netherlands Rianne Sigmond/Maaike Head 7:10.49 5. Canada Lindsay Jennerich/Patricia Obee 7:10.89 6. Brazil Luana Bartholo/Fabiana Beltrame 7:34.37
Heat 1 1. Britain Sophie Hosking/Katherine Copeland 6:56.97 Q 2. Denmark Anne Thomsen/Juliane Elander Rasmussen 6:59.94 Q 3. New Zealand Louise Ayling/Julia Edward 7:02.78 4. Cuba Yaima Velasquez/Yoslaine Dominguez 7:12.99 5. Argentina Maria Clara Rohner/Milka Kraljev 7:33.37 6. Egypt Sara Baraka/Fatma Rashed 7:45.23
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON For all their youthful exuberance and attacking ambition, Scotland's inexperience at the scrum - a rich seam of points in northern hemisphere international rugby - is holding them back from being Six Nations title contenders.
LONDON Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.