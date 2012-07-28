Cahill warns against complacency for title-chasing Chelsea
Gary Cahill believes the Premier League title is now within Chelsea's reach but warned his team mates against complacency after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley at the weekend.
LONDON Britain was the top qualifier in heat 1 of the Olympic women's Rowing pairs at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 6:57.29 at Eton Dorney in London.
Results Table
1. Britain
Helen Glover/Heather Stanning 6 minutes 57.29 seconds Q
2. U.S.
Sara Hendershot/Sarah Zelenka 6:59.29 Q
3. Romania
Georgeta Andrunache/Viorica Susanu 7:05.39
4. Germany
Kerstin Hartmann/Marlene Sinnig 7:10.28
5. Argentina
Laura Abalo/Gabriela Best 7:12.17
MONACO Doping concerns have "challenged", if not "tarnished", cycling, British great Chris Hoy said on Tuesday, but he is confident a new generation, possibly including his own son, will not be discouraged from taking to the saddle.
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.