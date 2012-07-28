Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Results of the Olympic women's rowing pair heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday at Eton Dorney in London.
Results Table
Heat 1
1. Britain Helen Glover/Heather Stanning 6:57.29
2. U.S. Sara Hendershot/Sarah Zelenka 6:59.29
3. Romania Georgeta Andrunache/Viorica Susanu 7:05.39
4. Germany Kerstin Hartmann/Marlene Sinnig 7:10.28
5. Argentina
Maria Laura Abalo/Gabriela Best 7:12.17
Heat 2
1. Australia
Kate Hornsey/Sarah Tait 7 minutes 1.60 seconds
2. New Zealand
Juliette Haigh/Rebecca Scown 7:06.93
3. China
Yage Zhang/Yulan Gao 7:13.38
4. South Africa
Naydene Smith/Lee-Ann Persse 7:14.31
5. Italy
Claudia Wurzel/Sara Bertolasi 7:21.44
Qualified for Next Round
. Britain
Helen Glover/Heather Stanning 6 minutes 57.29 seconds
. U.S.
Sara Hendershot/Sarah Zelenka 6:59.29
. Australia
Kate Hornsey/Sarah Tait 7:01.60
. New Zealand
Juliette Haigh/Rebecca Scown 7:06.93
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.