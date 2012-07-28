Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Men's shooting 10m air pistol results at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
Results Table
Finals
1. Jongoh Jin (South Korea) 688.2 points
2. Luca Tesconi (Italy) 685.8
3. Andrija Zlatic (Serbia) 685.2
4. Wei Pang (China) 683.7
5. Oleh Omelchuk (Ukraine) 683.6
6. Pablo Carrera (Spain) 683.3
7. Joao Costa (Portugal) 682.3
8. Kai Jahnsson (Finland) 679.1
Shooting 10m air pistol qualification:
1. Jongoh Jin (South Korea) 588.0 points
2. Wei Pang (China) 586.0
3. Andrija Zlatic (Serbia) 585.0
4. Pablo Carrera (Spain) 585.0
5. Luca Tesconi (Italy) 584.0
6. Oleh Omelchuk (Ukraine) 583.0
7. Kai Jahnsson (Finland) 583.0
8. Joao Costa (Portugal) 583.0
9. Xuan Vinh Hoang (Vietnam) 582.0
10. Leonid Ekimov (Russia) 582.0
11. Kanstantsin Lukashyk (Belarus) 582.0
12. Zongliang Tan (China) 581.0
13. Tomoyuki Matsuda (Japan) 581.0
14. Asgeir Sigurgeirsson (Iceland) 580.0
15. Juraj Tuzinsky (Slovakia) 580.0
16. Norayr Bakhtamyan (Armenia) 579.0
17. Damir Mikec (Serbia) 578.0
18. Franck Dumoulin (France) 577.0
19. Denys Kushnirov (Ukraine) 577.0
20. Arben Kucana (Albania) 577.0
21. Pavol Kopp (Slovakia) 576.0
22. Walter Lapeyre (France) 575.0
23. Daryl Szarenski (U.S.) 575.0
24. Ismail Keles (Turkey) 575.0
25. Florian Schmidt (Germany) 575.0
26. Denis Koulakov (Russia) 575.0
27. Yusuf Dikec (Turkey) 575.0
28. Daniel Repacholi (Australia) 575.0
29. Francesco Bruno (Italy) 574.0
30. Yury Dauhapolau (Belarus) 571.0
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.