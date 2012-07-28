Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Shooter Jin Jong-oh survived a mid-final wobble to claim victory in the men's 10 metre air pistol on Saturday to give South Korea their first gold medal of the London Olympics.
Jin finished with a score of 688.2 after his 10 shots in the eight-man final with Italy's Luca Tesconi winning silver with 685.8 and Serbia's Andrija Zlatic taking bronze on 685.2.
The South Korean threw both fists into the air after his victory which he seemed to be coasting to after five rounds when he held a 4.4 points advantage.
But the Korean, who won gold in the Beijing Games at the 50 metre pistol, then opened the door to his opponents as he struggled, scoring four consecutive nines with Tesconi cutting the advantage to 1.3 before the final shot.
But the 32-year-old Jin held his nerve and saved his best for last by firing a 10.8 to take gold to go with his silver in the discipline four years ago.
Tesconi could only manage a 9.7 with his final shot but he celebrated like he had won gold after securing a surprise silver after the 30-year-old started the final sixth.
China's defending champion Pang Wei finished in a disappointing fourth after some erratic shooting which brought five nines and a number of groans from the supporters.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.