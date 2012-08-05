South Korea's Jin Jongoh (R) and Choi Young Rae celebrate after winning gold and silver respectively at the men's 50m pistol finals at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

South Korea's Jin Jongoh celebrates with his gold medal during the men's 50m pistol victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

South Korea's Choi Young Rae (L-R), Jin Jongoh and China's Wang Zhiwei pose for pictures on the podium during the men's 50m pistol victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. Choi won silver, Jin gold and Wang Bronze. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

South Korea's Jin Jongoh on the podium after winning gold during the men's 50m pistol victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

LONDON South Korean Jin Jong-oh produced a stunning display to overturn a huge deficit on compatriot Choi Young-rae and retain the men's 50 metre pistol title on Sunday for his second gold of the Games.

Jin finished with a score of 662.0 to take the title ahead of Choi on 661.5, with Zhiwei Wang of China third on 658.6.

Jin had begun the final seven points behind Choi but a magnificent display helped him close the gap and pile the pressure on Choi, who crumbled at the end.

Choi held a 3.3 lead over Jin with four rounds left of the 10-shot final but his failure to score above 9.4 with his remaining efforts evaporated that lead as Jin, who won the men's 10m pistol on the opening day of the Olympics, upped his game.

Jin, trailing by 1.6 before the final shot where shooters aim for a maximum score of 10.9, closed with a 10.2 as the world number 55 Choi produced a disappointing 8.1.

After wiping his brow, Jin pumped his fist to the crowd before giving the smiling Choi a hug.

Having finished top of the 60-shot qualifying session where competitors aim for the 50 millimetre highest scoring ring, Choi looked set to claim an unlikely gold.

His nearest rival Wang and Serbian Andrija Zlatic fell away as the Korean held a lead of 6.6 after four rounds before his meltdown cost him victory.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Mark Meadows)