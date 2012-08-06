Croatia's Giovanni Cernogoraz holds up his weapon and a box of cartridges after winning the men's trap shooting final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Croatia's Giovanni Cernogoraz beat Italy's Massimo Fabbrizi in a shootoff to win the men's trap on Monday, the final shooting gold medal of the London Games.

Both men had finished locked on 146 targets out of 150 with Cernogoraz seen in tears after ensuring a medal.

He regained his composure to pip Fabbrizi in the sudden death decider and fell on his back in celebration after his success.

Fehaid Aldeehani of Kuwait took bronze after he beat Australian Michael Diamond in another shootoff after they tied on 145.

Diamond had looked set for a rare Australian gold at the London Games after he went perfect through the qualifying sessions before he lost his way in the strengthening wind at the Royal Artillery Barracks.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston)