Midfielder Lallana signs new long-term deal with Liverpool
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON China's Guo Wenjun won the Olympic gold medal in the women's shooting 10m air pistol at the 2012 London Games on Sunday.
Guo finished with 488.1 points at the Royal Artillery Barracks in London to claim China's fifth gold medal of the games.
France's Celine Goberville won the silver with 486.6 points and Ukraine's Olena Kostevych won the bronze with 486.6 points.
China now have seven medals at the games with France and Ukraine both collecting their first.
Results
1. Guo Wenjun (China) 488.1 points
2. Celine Goberville (France) 486.6
3. Olena Kostevych (Ukraine) 486.6
4. Liubov Yaskevich (Russia) 486.0
5. Viktoria Chaika (Belarus) 485.2
6. Su Yuling (China) 484.6
7. Zorana Arunovic (Serbia) 483.5
8. Lenka Maruskova (Czech Republic) 482.6
9. Antoaneta Boneva (Bulgaria) 384.0
10. Jo Yong Suk (DPR Korea) 384.0
11. Tanyaporn Prucksakorn (Thailand) 383.0
12. Heena Sidhu (India) 382.0
13. Kim Jang-Mi (Korea) 382.0
14. Dina Aspandiyarova (Australia) 382.0
15. Joana Castelao (Portugal) 381.0
16. Zsofia Csonka (Hungary) 381.0
17. Kim Byung-Hee (Korea) 381.0
18. Gundegmaa Otryad (Mongolia) 380.0
19. Alejandra Zavala (Mexico) 380.0
20. Claudia Verdicchio-Krause (Germany) 380.0
21. Le Thi Hoang Ngoc (Vietnam) 379.0
22. Bobana Velickovic (Serbia) 379.0
23. Annu Raj Singh (India) 378.0
24. Maria Grozdeva (Bulgaria) 378.0
25. Munkhbayar Dorjsuren (Germany) 378.0
26. Sonia Franquet (Spain) 378.0
27. Tien Chia Chen (Chinese Taipei) 378.0
28. Sandra Uptagrafft (U.S.) 378.0
29. Marina Zgurscaia (Moldova) 377.0
30. Noura Nasri (Tunisia) 377.0
LONDON For all their youthful exuberance and attacking ambition, Scotland's inexperience at the scrum - a rich seam of points in northern hemisphere international rugby - is holding them back from being Six Nations title contenders.
LONDON Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.