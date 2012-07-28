Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Poland's Sylwia Bogacka won the Olympic women's Shooting 10m air rifle qualification at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with 399.0 points at The Royal Artillery Barracks in London, qualifying for the next round.
The other top qualifiers were Poland's Sylwia Bogacka with 399.0 points, China's Yi Siling with 399.0 points and Russia's Daria Vdovina with 398.0 points.
Results Table
1. Sylwia Bogacka (Poland) 399.0 Q points 2. Yi Siling (China) 399.0 Q 3. Daria Vdovina (Russia) 398.0 Q 4. Yu Dan (China) 398.0 Q 5. Elaheh Ahmadi (Iran) 397.0 Q 6. Jamie Gray (U.S.) 397.0 Q 7. Sarah Scherer (U.S.) 397.0 Q 8. Katerina Emmons (Czech Republic) 397.0 Q 9. Stine Nielsen (Denmark) 397.0 10. Lioubov Galkina (Russia) 396.0 11. Ziva Dvorsak (Slovenia) 396.0 12. Petra Zublasing (Italy) 396.0 13. Dariya Sharipova (Ukraine) 395.0 14. Daniela Peskova (Slovakia) 395.0 15. Andrea Arsovic (Serbia) 395.0 16. Marjo Yli-Kiikka (Finland) 395.0 17. Bahya Mansour Al Hamad (Qatar) 395.0 18. Snjezana Pejcic (Croatia) 395.0 19. Stephanie Obermoser (Austria) 395.0 20. Jessica Mager (Germany) 394.0 21. Na Yoon-Kyung (Korea) 394.0 22. Olga Dovgun (Kazakhstan) 394.0 23. Darya Tykhova (Ukraine) 394.0 24. Jasmine Ser (Singapore) 394.0 25. Malin Westerheim (Norway) 394.0 26. Laurence Brize (France) 394.0 27. Sharmin Ratna (Bangladesh) 393.0 28. Maryam Arzouqi (Kuwait) 393.0 29. Dianelis Perez (Cuba) 393.0 30. Stine Andersen (Denmark) 393.0
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.