Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON South Korea's Kim Jang-mi won the women's 25 metre pistol Olympic gold medal on Wednesday after a tense battle with China's defending champion Chen Ying.
Kim finished with a total of 792.4 points ahead of Chen in second on 791.4 and Ukraine's Olena Kostevych third on 788.6.
It was Korea's second shooting gold after Jin Jong-oh won the men's 10m air pistol on Saturday's opening day of competition.
Kim, 19, who won the inaugural Youth Olympic Games 10m air pistol title in Singapore two years ago, ran to embrace her coach after victory in the 20-shot final.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Ed Osmond)
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Professional golf has long consisted of 72-hole tournaments played over four days - something that will have to change if the game wants to reach a new generation of fans, the head of the European Tour said.