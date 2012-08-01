LONDON South Korea's Kim Jang-mi blew a huge lead before recovering with a late flourish to seal the women's 25 metre pistol Olympic gold medal on Wednesday after a tense battle with China's defending champion Chen Ying.

World record holder Kim, led by almost six points after setting an Olympic record of 591 out of 600 in qualifying but struggled in the 20 rapid shot final, where competitors fired four rounds of five shots.

In contrast Chen shot brilliantly to overhaul the 19-year-old and take a 0.8 point lead into the final round after only failing to score 10 once with her first 15 shots.

But, just as she looked beaten, Kim came roaring back and fired a rare maximum 10.9 amongst her final round of 51.8 as Chen finally cracked with two scores in the nines.

Kim finished with a total of 792.4 points, one ahead of Chen in second with Ukraine's Olena Kostevych third on 788.6.

It was Kostevych's second bronze of the Games after she finished third in the 10m air pistol on Sunday.

It was Korea's second shooting gold after Jin Jong-oh won the men's 10m air pistol on Saturday's opening day of competition.

Kim, who won the inaugural Youth Olympic Games 10m air pistol title in Singapore two years ago, ran to embrace her coach after victory as she waved to the sparse crowd, the first time at the London Games where a shooting final was not full.

