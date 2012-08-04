LONDON American Jamie Lynn Gray swept to Olympic shooting gold in the women's 50 metre rifle three position on Saturday.

The American finished with a score of 691.9 ahead of Serbia's Ivana Maksimovic in second with 687.5. Adela Sykorova of Czech Republic was third with 683.0.

Gray, 28, had topped qualifying, where shooters fire 20 shots each in three different positions of prone, standing and kneeling, to take a two-point lead over Maksimovic.

In the 10-shot final from a standing position, Gray extended her lead early and was rarely troubled as she eased to a comfortable victory watched by London organising committee chief Seb Coe.

Gray punched her fist in delight as she was mobbed by her fellow competitors.

The result was never really in doubt as she fired a 10.5 out of 10.9 with her first shot of the final to extend her advantage to 3.2 points over her only realistic challenger Maksimovic.

Gray could afford to fire low scores of 9.2 in the second, 9.6 in the fifth and a 8.9 in the penultimate round, which brought groans from the crowd at the Royal Artillery Barracks in south-east London.

She closed out with a near-perfect 10.8 after Maksimovic had also endured problems with her consistency.

It was the U.S. team's third gold of the Games in shooting following their successes in the men's and women's skeet via Vincent Hancock and Kim Rhode.

Czech Sykorova took bronze after Russia's Daria Vdovina, who started the final in third, stumbled to seventh after finishing with scores of 8.4, 9.2 and 9.

