Midfielder Lallana signs new long-term deal with Liverpool
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON American Kim Rhode won the gold medal in the women's Olympic skeet shooting on Sunday.
China's Wei Ning won silver and Slovakia's Danka Bartekova took bronze after a shootoff.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON For all their youthful exuberance and attacking ambition, Scotland's inexperience at the scrum - a rich seam of points in northern hemisphere international rugby - is holding them back from being Six Nations title contenders.
LONDON Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.