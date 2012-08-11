LONDON Attendance for the men's and women's football tournaments at the London Games set an Olympic record on Saturday after 86,162 fans saw Mexico beat Brazil in the men's final at Wembley Stadium.

That crowd took the cumulative total for the 32 men's and 26 women's matches to 2,186,930 - bettering the previous record set in Beijing four years ago when 2,137,462 watched the tournament.

In all 1,525,134 watched the men's games compared to 1,397,448 in Beijing and 740,014 watched the women's matches there compared to 661,796 here.

An Olympic and European record attendance of 80,203 for a women's match was set when the United States played Japan in the final at Wembley on Thursday.

"The attendances at the football tournament throughout the Games have been fantastic, despite some early concerns about tickets not being sold," said a spokesman at FIFA, soccer's governing body.

"But to set an Olympic attendance record not only shows the great love of football in Britain, but also the real strength of football as an Olympic sport."

