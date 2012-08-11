Brazil's players react on the ground after losing to Mexico as Mexico's Diego Reyes (2nd L), Carlos Salcido (3rd L) and Hiram Mier (4th L) walk by after the men's soccer final gold medal match at Wembley Stadium during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Mexicans celebrate in Mexico City August 11, 2012 after Mexico defeated Brazil in their men's soccer gold medal match during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Mexicans celebrate in Mexico City August 11, 2012 after Mexico defeated Brazil in their men's soccer gold medal match during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexicans celebrate at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City August 11, 2012 after Mexico defeated Brazil in their men's soccer gold medal match during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Mexicans celebrate in Mexico City August 11, 2012 after Mexico defeated Brazil in their men's soccer gold medal match during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexicans celebrate after Mexico won Brazil in their men's soccer final gold medal match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexicans celebrate after Mexico won Brazil in their men's soccer final gold medal match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

MEXICO CITY Mexicans poured into public plazas around the country to celebrate their first major international football success after a 2-1 upset in the 2012 Olympic final over hot favourites Brazil, Latin America's football powerhouse.

Long used to disappointment on the football field, Mexico had been aching for a major title after watching a new generation of players clinch victory after victory in less prestigious tournaments.

"This is one of the most beautiful things that has ever happened to us," said Armando Mora, wrapped in a Mexico's green, white and red flag as he celebrated with his family in a restaurant in the capital.

Hundreds danced and shouted "Viva Mexico" around the Angel of the Independence monument in the centre of Mexico City.

"Now this is worth celebrating. It is historic and unforgettable," said Marisela Mendoza, 30, with her three children in tow. "This was against Brazil, and that gives it so much more merit."

Mexico's rivalry with five-time World Cup winners Brazil goes beyond the football pitch. The two countries compete for foreign investment and have leapfrogged each other as Latin America's biggest economy in recent decades, with Brazil moving back on top in 2005.

Mexico's previous best Olympic performance was a fourth place finish at the 1968 Mexico Games and their best World Cup performances were in the two World Cups they hosted in 1970 and 1986, when they reached the quarter-finals.

But a new generation of players have been making their mark with Mexico's win earlier this year at the Toulon Tournament and a string of victories in 2011, including the Pan American Games championship and Mexico's second Under-17 World Cup title.

Mexico's gold medal in London could not have come at a better time for the country, which is in the middle of a bloody crackdown on drug cartels and still reeling from a polarising presidential election in July.

"Hopefully it unites us and we stop fighting," Mora said.

Mario Juarez, 25, looked to more sporting success.

"We hope this winning streak continues and holds up for the World Cup," he said, joining the party at the Angel of Independence with his dog dressed in a Mexican flag.

(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)