Japan celebrates after defeating France in the women's semi-final soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London at the London Olympic Games, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The world-beating Japanese women's football team have their sights set on more than the gold medal in the London Olympics final against United States later on Thursday.

Adding the gold to last year's stunning World Cup triumph, when they toppled the Americans in the final on penalties, could also earn them the best seats in the aircraft on the long flight home.

Japanese officials were accused of sex discrimination after segregating their football teams for the trip to the London Games.

While the younger men's team flew business class, the world champion 'Nadeshiko' team - named after a frilly pink flower - travelled in premium economy.

"It should be the other way round," said midfielder Homare Sawa who played in the World Cup victory over the U.S.

"Plus we're older than they are," the 33-year-old world player of the year told the Nikkan Sports newspaper.

"After we won the World Cup they changed our seats to business. We have to get the result we want and get them to do that again this time too."

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; editing by Tony Jimenez)