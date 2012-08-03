Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
NEWCASTLE, England Goals in each half from Abby Wambach and Sydney Leroux fired the United States into the semi-finals of the Olympic women's football tournament with a 2-0 win over New Zealand at St.James' Park on Friday.
The U.S., three-times Olympic champions, will next face the winners of Friday's match between hosts Britain and Canada.
Wambach put the U.S. ahead in the 27th minute, sliding in at the back post to convert a superb pass from Alex Morgan for her fourth goal in as many games at the tournament.
The U.S. were well in charge of the game but it was not until three minutes from the end that they made sure of victory when substitute Leroux showed her pace and strength, bursting into the area and firing home.
(Reporting By Simon Evans in Miami. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.