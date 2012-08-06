Japan's Yuki Ogimi (17) is challenged by France's Sandrine Soubeyrand in the women's semi-final soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London at the London Olympic Games, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Yuki Ogimi (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring over France in the women's semi-final soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London at the London Olympic Games, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

LONDON World champions Japan will meet either reigning Olympic champions the United States or Canada in the final of the women's football tournament after beating France 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final at Wembley on Monday.

The U.S., bidding for their third straight gold, face their north American neighbours at Manchester United's Old Trafford ground later on Monday (1845GMT).

Yuki Ogimi gave Japan the lead in front of a huge crowd of 61,482, when she scrambled the ball home after French keeper Sarah Bouhaddi fumbled a long freekick from Japan skipper Aya Miyama after 32 minutes.

Japan doubled their lead with a well-directed header from Mizuho Sakaguchi in the 49th minute from another freekick but France, who never stopped attacking, finally broke through in the 76th minute with a brilliantly-executed volley from substitute Eugenie Le Sommer to make it 2-1.

Three minutes later France had the chance to equalise with a penalty but Elise Bussaglia fired wide.

France, who finished fourth in last year's World Cup, will get the chance of an Olympic bronze in their first appearance in the competition, when they face the losers of the other semi-final at Coventry on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)