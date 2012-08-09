France's Laura George (4) walks off the pitch as Canada celebrates winning the women's bronze medal soccer match in Coventry at City of Coventry Stadium at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

COVENTRY, England Canada clinched the bronze medal in the women's Olympic football tournament when a goal seconds from the end of time added on gave them a 1-0 win over France at the City of Coventry Stadium on Thursday.

With extra time looking inevitable and 92 minutes on the clock, midfielder Diana Matheson pounced on a loose ball that bounced off a defender's thigh to break French hearts after they had dominated the second half but wasted chance after chance.

On Monday, Canada were devastated when they lost 4-3 in the semi-final to the United States, whose winning goal came in the third minute of added time at the end of extra time.

On this occasion it was the French women who were left stunned and in despair after losing a game they should have won convincingly.

France hit the post, had a shot cleared off the line and enjoyed most of the possession, but Gaetane Thiney, Camille Abily, Eugenie Le Sommer and Louisa Necib were all guilty of missing chances that looked easier to score.

To their credit, Canada defended well even if the defending was frantic and frenzied at times but with extra time looming, they counter-attacked swiftly and scored after France failed to deal with the break.

Defending champions the United States meet world champions Japan in the gold medal match at Wembley later on Thursday (1845 GMT) with an Olympic record crowd of over 83,000 expected at the match.

