West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON The United States won their third successive women's Olympic football tournament when they beat world champions Japan 2-1 after surviving a fightback at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.
Two goals from midfielder Carli Lloyd, a header after eight minutes and a rasping left-foot shot from the edge of the box in the 54th, set the U.S. on their way to a fourth Olympic gold from the five women's tournaments played.
Japan, who beat the U.S. in last year's World Cup final, halved the deficit after 63 minutes when the U.S. failed to clear their lines, and Yuki Ogimi scored from close range. Japan dominated from then on but could not find an equaliser.
The official attendance of 80,203 was a record for a women's match at an Olympics and was the biggest crowd to watch a women's football match in Britain.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.