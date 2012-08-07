Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON Mexico reached the men's Olympic football final for the first time when they came from behind to beat Japan 3-1 in front of more than 82,000 fans at a rainy Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.
Japan went ahead with an arrowed shot from Yuki Otsu from outside the area after 12 minutes but their hopes of emulating the women's team, who reached their final by beating France at Wembley on Monday, faded as Mexico gradually took control.
The equaliser came in the 31st minute when Marco Fabian nodded in a flicked on corner from Giovani Dos Santos from close range and Mexico, who were the better team, deservedly went ahead with a sizzling shot from Oribe Peralta after 65 minutes.
Substitute Javier Cortes completed the scoring with an angled shot after a solo run in the third minute of added time.
Mexico will meet the winners of Tuesday's other semi-final between Brazil and South Korea at Old Trafford (1845GMT) in Saturday's showpiece at Wembley while Japan will play the loser of that game for the bronze medal at Cardiff on Friday.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.